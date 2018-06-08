App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors global sales up 24% in May

Global wholesale units of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in May 2018 stood at 40,989 units, up 45 per cent from 28,310 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Motors today reported 24 per cent rise in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, to 1,07,343 units in last month. It had sold 86,385 units in May last year.

The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 66,354 units, 14 per cent higher that 58,075 units in May 2017.

Global sales of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) were 48,786 units. Jaguar wholesale units for the month were 15,320 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesale stood at 33,466 vehicles.

JLR had sold a total of 47,131 units in May 2017.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 03:18 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Tata Motors

