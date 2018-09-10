App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors global sales up 14% in August

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range last month were at 45,719 units, up 29 percent from the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors reported Monday 14 percent increase in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), to 1,07,030 units in August.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range last month were at 45,719 units, up 29 percent from the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Sales of all passenger vehicles globally were at 61,328 units in the month, a growth of 4 percent from August last year, it added.

For JLR, global sales were at 42,658 units in August. Jaguar wholesales for the month stood at 14,209 units, while Land Rover sales were at 28,449 vehicles.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 04:44 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Tata Motors

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.