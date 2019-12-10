App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors global sales down 15% in Nov at 89,671 units

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in November 2019 were at 58,641 units as against 66,429 units in the same month last year, down 11.72 per cent, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 15 per cent decline in group's global wholesales at 89,671 units in November. The group had sold 1,04,964 units in the same month last year.

Jaguar Land Rover registered global wholesales of 48,105 units in November as against 49,312 units in the year-ago month, a decline of 2.44 per cent.

Jaguar Land Rover registered global wholesales of 48,105 units in November as against 49,312 units in the year-ago month, a decline of 2.44 per cent.

Close

Jaguar wholesales for the month stood at 10,801 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales were at 37,304 vehicles, the company added.

It further said global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range stood at 31,030 units in last month, 19 per cent lower than 38,535 in November 2018.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #global sales #Tata Motors

