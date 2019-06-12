App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors global sales dip 23% in May

The company sold 1,07,343 units in May 2018, Tata Motors said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tata Motors June 12 reported 23 per cent decline in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles, at 82,374 units in May.

The company sold 1,07,343 units in May 2018, Tata Motors said in a statement. In the passenger vehicle category, global sales stood at 50,884 units last month as against 66,354 units in May 2018, down 23 per cent. The category also includes JLR sales.

The global wholesales of the luxury brand declined 18 per cent to 39,895 units last month as compared to 48,786 units in May 2018. Tata Motor's sales of commercial vehicles in May stood at 31,490 units, down 23 per cent from 40,989 units a year ago.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 07:27 pm

