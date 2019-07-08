App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors gets order for over 200 Hexa units from Bangladesh Army

The company said it has won the contract for the four-wheel drive version of the model.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors on July 8 said it has received an order for over 200 units of its sports utility vehicle Hexa from Bangladesh Army.

The company said it has won the contract for the four-wheel drive version of the model.

"Bangladesh is a key market for us and this order is a clear sign of Tata Motors' commitment and growing success in the market," Tata Motors Head International Business (Passenger Vehicles) Sujan Roy said in a statement.

Close

The company is exploring multiple avenues to work closely with the Bangladesh armed forces, he added.

Tata Motors has been selling passenger vehicles in Bangladesh since 2012. It is currently amongst the top two best-selling passenger vehicle brands in Bangladesh with the Tata Indigo, Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon in its portfolio of offerings.

The Tata Hexa is being made available exclusively for the use of the Armed Forces and is currently not available for purchase for private customers.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #India #Tata Motors

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.