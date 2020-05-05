App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 01:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors gets nod from board constituted committee to raise Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs

Tata Motors on Tuesday said a board constituted committee has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors on Tuesday said a board constituted committee has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

A meeting of the duly authorised committee held on Tuesday approved the offer for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 10,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each at par aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

These will be issued in three tranches of Rs 500 crore, Rs 300 crore and Rs 200 crores with redemptions due on September 30, 2022, November 28, 2022 and December 29, 2022 respectively, it added.

Close

The company further said interest payable will be subject to discovery after open book bidding on BSE platform.

related news

Shares of Tata Motors were trading at Rs 84.95 per scrip, higher by 1.25 per cent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #Business #India #Tata Motors

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre rubbishes claim that it will provide Rs 50,000 to each ration card holder

Centre rubbishes claim that it will provide Rs 50,000 to each ration card holder

Abbott to bring COVID-19 antibody test to India by May-end

Abbott to bring COVID-19 antibody test to India by May-end

Coronavirus pandemic | Fresh lot of rapid antibody test kits to arrive soon

Coronavirus pandemic | Fresh lot of rapid antibody test kits to arrive soon

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.