Tata Motors floats VRS scheme to control costs: Report

The VRS scheme is applicable to all permanent employees of Tata Motors and staff working at the plants

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2020 / 04:25 PM IST
 
 
Tata Motors on December 11 floated a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for third time in four years, in an effort to control costs.

The VRS scheme is applicable to all permanent employees of the automaker and staff working at the plants, Business Standard reported citing a communiqué.

The VRS scheme is open till January 9, 2021, and will cover nearly half of Tata Motors' 42,957 employees, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Ravindra Kumar GP, president and chief human resource officer sent an email to the Tata Motors staff on December 11, Business Standard reported.

"Tata Motors continues to implement its turnaround plans effectively. Towards this, we are also reviewing cost structures proactively while ensuring that our commitment towards employee welfare and well being remains foremost," the email said, as seen by the paper.

"As a first step and in response to employee requests, we are announcing a VRS for permanent employees and workers," the email said. The scheme will let eligible employees avail early retirement by drawing certain compensation and benefits, according to the email.
