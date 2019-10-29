Tata Motors, DVR shares jump 15% post Q2 earnings; brokerages upgrade rating, target

Shares of Tata Motors and Tata Motors - DVR gained 15 percent each in early trade on October 29 after company's net loss declined in the quarter-ended September on the back of improved performance of its UK subsidiary.

The company reported a 79 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its Q2 FY20 net loss at Rs 216.6 crore.

The company's British luxury arm Jaguar-Land Rover posted a pre-tax loss of 395 million pounds. Land Rover's performance improved during Q2 as revenue of this segment improved eight percent to six billion pounds.

Jaguar's EBITDA margin stood at 13.8 percent, which is among the highest in the last 16 quarters, the management claimed. EBIT margin came at 4.8 percent.

The group's consolidated revenue came in at Rs 65,432 crore, lower than Rs 71,981.08 crore in the same quarter last year, but higher than CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 63,434 crore.

The board has approved issue and allotment of up to 20,16,23,407 ordinary shares at Rs 150 per share and 23,13,33,871 convertible warrants, which can be converted to one ordinary share, at Rs 150 per warrant to Tata Sons Pvt, the promoter of the company on a preferential basis.