172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|tata-motors-drives-in-new-altroz-trim-at-rs-6-6-lakh-6082961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 11:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors drives in new Altroz trim at Rs 6.6 lakh

The petrol powered XM+ trim comes with various features like the 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity that provides a seamless driving experience, Tata Motors said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors on Saturday said it has launched a new variant of its premium hatchback Altroz priced at Rs 6.6 lakh (ex showroom Delhi).

The petrol powered XM+ trim comes with various features like the 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity that provides a seamless driving experience, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The variant also comes with steering mounted controls, voice alerts, voice command recognition, remote foldable key among others, it added.

Close

"With the Altroz, we have not only raised the bar in the premium hatchback segment, but also created a new benchmark for safety in the industry.

"We are confident that the introduction of the XM+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Altroz by giving customers an option to experience a variety of premium features at an extremely attractive price," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) Head Marketing Vivek Srivatsa said.

Launched in January 2020, the Altroz comes with a 5-star GNCAP (Global New Car Assessment Programme) adult safety rating.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 11:48 am

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.