Tata Motors drives in Altroz DCA; price starts at Rs 8.09 lakh

Altroz | Starting with the Altroz itself, the turbo-petrol variant receives a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 while the naturally aspirated Altroz’s corporate discount comes in at Rs 7,500. As mentioned, there are no cash discounts or exchange benefits available for the Altroz. The hatchback is available with a choice of three engines including a diesel unit. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol produces 86PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300 rpm. The 1.5-litre diesel produces 90PS of power at 4,000 rpm and 200Nm of torque between 1,250 and 3,000 rpm. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol produces the most amount of power at 110 PS at 5,500 rpm and 140 rpm between 1,500 and 5,500 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a single 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In terms of safety as well, the Altroz received a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests making it one of the safest cars in the premium hatchback segment.

Tata Motors on Monday said it has launched its premium hatchback Altroz with dual-clutch automatic transmission, priced between Rs 8.09 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Altroz DCA comes equipped with several segment-first features, such as a wet clutch with active cooling technology, machine learning, shift by wire technology, self-healing mechanism, and auto park lock.

The model is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. "Since the commencement of bookings for the Altroz DCA, we are witnessing an encouraging number of queries. The Altroz DCA with its segment-first features will certainly captivate the minds of prospective buyers and provide a seamless driving experience," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice President (Sales, Marketing and Customer Care) Rajan Amba said.

With more than 1.25 lakh happy customers, Altroz has witnessed an overwhelming response from customers and set certain benchmarks in the segment, he added.

"The addition of the Altroz DCA will bolster our product portfolio, help us in expanding our market share and take our success story further to set a 'Gold Standard' in automatics," Amba stated.

The model comes with various features like leatherette seats, auto headlamps, 7-inch touchscreen by Harman, rear ac vents, and iRA connected car technology, among others.