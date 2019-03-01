App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors domestic sales fall 3% to 57,221 units in February

The company said its commercial vehicle (CV) sales in the domestic market stood at 39,111 units in February, down five per cent from 41,222 units in the same month of 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors on Friday reported three percent decline in domestic sales to 57,221 units in February 2019 as compared with 58,993 units in the same month last year. The company's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market increased two per cent to 18,110 units last month, compared with 17,771 units in the year-ago period.

"Despite the challenging environment last month, we witnessed a growth of two per cent, fuelled by the good performance of our new generation products," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

The company said its commercial vehicle (CV) sales in the domestic market stood at 39,111 units in February, down five per cent from 41,222 units in the same month of 2018.

"The market continues to exhibit subdued demand on the back of high interest rates, lagged effect of the implementation of revised axle load norms, slowing economic activity, resulting in decline of five per cent in CV sales volume," Tata Motors President Commercial Vehicles Business Unit Girish Wagh said.

Total exports during February 2019 stood at 2,930 units, a dip of 39 per cent year-on-year due to congestion at Bangladesh border, new regulations and political uncertainty in Sri Lanka and slump in Middle East automotive market, the company said.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 06:19 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Market news #Tata Motors #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.