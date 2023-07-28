Tata Motors delivers prototype of non-AC electric bus to Bengaluru's BMTC

BMTC e-bus

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) unveiled the first prototype of the Tata non-AC electric bus on July 28.

BMTC officials said they will induct 921 Tata e-buses by March 2024 as part of the Centre's Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) scheme.

At BMTC's head office in Shanti Nagar, Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy flagged off the 12-meter long, low-floor electric buses. Addressing the media, he said: "The Karnataka government will procure 4,000 buses for all four Road Transport Corporations, including KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC. The government has also decided to allocate Rs 500 crore to the corporations for the procurement of buses. We will hire 13,000 employees, as there have been no recruitments since 2016."

Responding to complaints about Tata e-buses facing frequent breakdowns in Delhi, Reddy assured that they would closely monitor the buses' performance. "BMTC will pay on a per Km basis, so if the buses don't run, we will not pay," he said.

Asked about the status of the enquiry report of 142 Tata Marcopolo AC buses, which were scrapped after causing a monthly loss of Rs 1.5 crore in 2015, Reddy said, "I am not aware of the latest status at the moment, but I will look into the matter." During his previous tenure as the transport minister in 2016, Reddy had instructed RTCs to issue a notice to Tata Motors for supplying poor-quality buses.

Reddy said the Shakti scheme (free bus travel for women passengers) increased demand for buses as ridership has increased from 30 lakh to 36-37 lakh.

921 e-buses

In 2021, BMTC participated in Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL)'s grand challenge to add 1,500 e-buses. The 12-meter-long, low-floor bus accommodates seating for 25 passengers.

Under the contract, BMTC will deploy conductors and pay Tata Motors Rs 41 per km. Each bus will cover around 200 km a day. Tata Motors will provide drivers and handle maintenance.

BMTC has also identified 10 depots—Shantinagar, Jayanagar, Hennur, Deepanjalinagar, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar—for e-buses. The e-buses will ply on the 96-A route, covering 14.7 km (Kempegowda Bus Stand, Rajaji Nagar, Havanur Circle, Kempegowda Bus Stand).