Tata Motors delivers 25 hybrid electric buses to MMRDA

Tata Motors today handed over 25 hybrid electric buses to the city's planning authority Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Developed indigenously, these Tata-Starbus hybrid electric buses come with full low-floor configuration, offer global design standards, can run on dual power (diesel and electric) and use lithium ion batteries, the firm said today.

The buses comply with all UBS-II (urban bus specifications), AIS 052 (automotive industry standards) and CMVR (central motor vehicle rules), it added.

Buses were formally handed over to the MMRDA by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Union heavy industries minister Anant Geete today.

Girish Wagh, president, commercial vehicles business at Tata Motors said these buses, powered by BS-IV engines, are the first series of the hybrid electric architecture buses and are a testimony to the company's technological prowess.

He said the company is committed to developing low-emission buses that make substantial contribution towards sustainable urban transport.

"We will continue our work on electrification and alternate fuel technologies and engage with government and regulatory authorities to promote such mobility solutions," Wagh added.