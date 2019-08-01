App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors cuts Tigor EV price by up to Rs 80k

The price reduction will be valid across all the variants of Tigor EV - XE (Base), XM (Premium) and XT (High), he added.

Tata Motors on August 1 said it has decided to cut prices of Tigor EV by up to Rs 80,000 with immediate effect in order to pass the benefits of reduced GST on such models.

"In light of the recent announcement made by the government to slash the GST rates of all electric-powered vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, the price of Tata Motors' EVs will be reduced by up to Rs 80,000 starting August 2019," Shailesh Chandra, president, electric mobility business and corporate strategy, at Tata Motors said in a statement.

The price reduction will be valid across all the variants of Tigor EV - XE (Base), XM (Premium) and XT (High), he added.

The Tigor EV which was earlier priced between Rs 12.35-12.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) will now be available at a starting price of Rs 11.58-11.92 lakh, Chandra said.

However, these prices do not include the FAME subsidy and TCS (tax collected at source), he added.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 07:22 pm

tags #Auto #Tata Motors #Technology #Tigor EV

