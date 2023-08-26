Tata Motors committed to migrate facilities to zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045: Executive Dir

Representative image

Tata Motors is committed to migrate its facilities to become net zero in greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and is working on multiple technologies to achieve this including electric and hydrogen fuel technology, its Executive Director Girish Wagh said.

The USD 37 billion organisation which is the country’s leading player in the commercial vehicle segment will continue to invest annually over Rs 2,000 crore in the commercial vehicle business, the official said. ”

As a part of sustainable transition which is an irreversible megatrend, Tata Motors is committed to become net zero in greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. As a part of that, we have to work towards zero-emission vehicle technologies for our entire portfolio as also ensuring that our facilities emit no Co2 or they become net zero co2 emission…we are working on multiple vehicle technologies,” Wagh told.