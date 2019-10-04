Tata Motors bags orders for 300 electric buses from Ahmedabad Janmarg

Tata Motors on Friday said it has bagged orders to supply 300 electric buses from Ahmedabad Janmarg (AJL). The company will supply Urban 9/9 electric model of buses which will run in Ahmedabad's Bus rapid transit system (BRTS) corridor, Tata Motors said in a statement.

These buses will be deployed under the operation expenditure (OPEX) model which works on pay-per-km basis. Tata Motors will be setting up the required infrastructure, including fast charging and support system, it added.

Tata Motors President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Girish Wagh said, "We are delighted to have won the largest tender of e-buses in the country... The ultra electric buses are indigenously developed to offer superior design and best-in-class features."

He further said Tata Motors has been playing a proactive role in the electrification drive, with the development of electric traction system for hybrid as well as pure electric vehicles.

"We will continue to support the government in their commitment towards creating a sustainable future for India," Wagh said.

The company said critical electrical traction components have been sourced from internationally-known suppliers in the US, Germany and China, offering proven products.

The electric buses have been tested and validated by Tata Motors across states including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Maharashtra to establish performance in diverse terrains, the statement said.