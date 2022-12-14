Tata Motors bags order for 5,000 XPRES-T EVs from Everest Fleet

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Everest Fleet Pvt Ltd to supply 5,000 units of XPRES-T EVs.

As part of the deal, the company handed over 100 units to Mumbai-based Everest Fleet on Wednesday.

"Through such partnerships, we are successfully moving towards enhancing EV adoption in India," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Senior General Manager, Network Management and EV Sales Ramesh Dorairajan said in a statement.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the 'XPRES' brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand.

The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with two range options -- 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).