    Tata Motors bags 921 electric buses contract from BMTC

    Under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain 12-metre electric buses for a period 12 years, as per the contract.

    August 18, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
     
     
    Tata Motors on Thursday announced that it has won an order of 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

    "Tata Starbus is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features designed for sustainable and comfortable travel," a company statement said on Thursday.

    BMTC Managing Director G Sathyavathi, was quoted as saying: "This order is paramount for Bengaluru's growing need for clean, sustainable urban mass mobility. CESL MD and CEO Mahua Acharya, noted that the BMTC has placed its order for electric buses under the 'Grand Challenge of CESL'.

    Tata Motors said it has already received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation and 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation, in the last 30 days.
