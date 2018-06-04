App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 02:04 PM IST

Tata Motors appoints Shailesh Chandra as head of electric mobility biz

Tata Motors today said it has appointed Shailesh Chandra as head of its newly created Electric Mobility Business with an aim to capture opportunities arising out of new mobility trends and to bring organisational focus and alignment.

Chandra will lead the new vertical in addition to his current responsibility and will be redesignated as President- Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, with immediate effect and will continue to be a member of the Executive Committee, Tata Motors said in BSE filing.

"Creation of this new business vertical will enable Tata Motors to deliver on its aspiration of providing innovative and competitive e-mobility solutions," it added.

The company's CEO and Managing Director Guenter Butschek said:"Tata Motors is optimistic about the future of electric vehicles and would like to lead the electric mobility evolution in the country."

The company will also leverage on the capabilities of other Tata Group companies to develop the full ecosystem and fast-track the adoption of e-mobility, he added.

Chandra has played an instrumental role in leading the project teams to deliver the EESL project and has been closely working with some of the group companies and other ecosystem partners in his current role, the company said.

Tata Motors had bagged orders to supply 350 electric cars to state-owned EESL in the first phase of a total of 10,000 units to be procured over a period of time.

The company said it will work in a collaborative manner to facilitate faster adoption of electric vehicles and to build a sustainable future for India.
