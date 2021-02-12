Tata Motors appoints Marc Llistosella as new CEO and MD

Marc Llistosella. (PC-AFP)

Tata Motors on February 12 announced that they have appointed Marc Llistosella to the role of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the firm. The new replacement will be effective from July 1, 2021, the company informed in its BSE filing.

Marc Llistosella will replace current CEO of Tata Motors Guenter Butschek, who had expressed his desire to to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons. Butschek has accepted the request of the board of Tata Motors to continue as the MD & CEO until June 30, 2021.

Prior to being appointed as CEO of Tata Motors, Llistosella had joined Einride’s board of directors. He was also associated with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corporation as CEO between 2015-2018 and Daimler Trucks Asia as its head between 2008-2014.

Marc is an experienced automotive executive with a long track record in greenfield projects, turnaround management and leading organizations as CEO and managing director. He passionately believes in mobility by data analytics, the importance of electrification and renewable energies.

Llisotsella has extensive experience in leading business and running sales, marketing and network management as well as strategic planning.He finished his university education from the University of Cologne and is an accomplished automotive executive.

"I am delighted to welcome Marc to Tata Motors. Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in Commercial Vehicles over his illustrious career and has extensive operational experience in India. Marc will bring this experience to take the Tata Motors Indian business to even greater heights," Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran said. He also thanked Guenter Butschek for leading Tata Motors successfully over the last 5 years.

Commenting on his appointment as Tata Motors CEO, Llistosella said, "I am delighted to become a part of the unique Tata family. Having been bonded to India for so many years, a new exciting chapter is now opened. We would jointly awaken the potential of Tata Motors."