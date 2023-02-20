 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors and Uber sign MoU to launch fleet of 25,000 XPRES-T electric cars

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

Tata Motors will be aiding Uber in electrifying their services across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on February 20 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ride-sharing app Uber on Monday wherein the latter will introduce around 25,000 XPRES–T Tata Motor Electric Vehicles (EVs) into their premium category service.

Tata Motors will aid Uber in electrifying its services across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, Uber said in a media statement.

“This represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India. It will supercharge the transition to zero emissions on the Uber platform as we work towards building a sustainable future,” said Prabhjeet Singh, President, of Uber India and South Asia.

Tata Motors will begin the deliveries of the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner starting in February.