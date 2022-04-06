Shares of Tata Motors will stay in focus this morning as the company plans to unveil a new electric vehicle concept this afternoon. The car maker released a tease of the upcoming model on its website, which is expected to be an electric SUV, joining the ranks of Tigor and Nexon EV.

The evocative teaser video captioned 'Discover Different' seems to be positioning the car to be the one that will 'cross the line' and 'stands on the edge'. It has been no secret that Tata Motors has been planning a new mid-sized SUV. This new launch could fit between the Nexon and Harrier spectrum, in its line-up.

Tata Motors all set to launch a new electric SUV

The shares of Tata Motors have had a solid April, rallying six per cent in three days on the back of robust sales volumes. In a recent conversation with CNBC-TV18, Shailesh Chandra, the MD of Passenger Vehicles at Tata Motors had said that the SUVs are powering the sales, while electric vehicles are gaining traction.

However, he added that the chip shortage situation has improved but remains uncertain, and the company is working with suppliers on this.

Brokerage firms continue to stay bullish on the space, with Motilal Oswal saying the momentum in CVs could continue. It adds that thrust on infrastructure, private capex revival and need for personal mobility will mean "PV and CV space will witness healthy pick-up in sales volume, going forward".