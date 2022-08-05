Tata Motors aim to grow in excess of 40% over Q2 FY22, says VP (Sales)

Representative image

With an eye on the upcoming Onam season, Tata Motors, a home-grown automaker, plans to increase its sales in Kerala by 40 per cent in the second quarter of the financial year 2022.

Rajan Amba, the Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said Kerala is a big market for the hatch and SUV segment of vehicles.

Amba was in Kerala to announce the consumer offers for the automotive brand ahead of the Onam festival in Kerala. The senior official of the Tata Motors said due to the enhanced customer experience, the brand was able to maintain a retention rate of over 72 per cent, which is the highest in the country.

"Our products like Tiago, Punch, and Nexon are among the top 10 highest selling cars in Kerala. We are confident that the festive season will bolster our sales performance in the state and we aim to grow in excess of 40 per cent over Q2 FY22, in this region" Amba said in a release.

He said Kerala was critical for Tata Motors and in the previous year, the state had emerged as the second-best performing market for the company in terms of sales.

He also said that the company has doubled its sales network to 100 outlets last year and increased its service centres to 51 stations and continues to aggressively expand its reach in the state.

"Tata Motors has been innovating consistently in the aftersales arena and with its recently launched 18 EzServe units across the state, is providing a two-wheeler-based quick response service for enhancing customer experience," he said.

To mark Onam celebrations, the company is extending offers up to Rs 60,000 on its cars and is offering priority delivery for customers.