you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata-Mistry: SC stays NCLAT order dismissing RoC plea seeking modification of verdict

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant agreed to hear Tata Sons Pvt Ltd's appeal and issued notice to the parties concerned.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's order dismissing the Registrar of Companies (RoC) plea seeking modification of its verdict in the Tata-Cyrus Mistry matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant agreed to hear Tata Sons Pvt Ltd's appeal and issued notice to the parties concerned.

The apex court said it would hear the matter along with the main plea filed by Tata Sons against NCLAT's verdict.

On January 10, the top court stayed the NCLAT verdict restoring Mistry as executive chairman of the Tata group and had observed that there were "lacunae" in the order passed by the tribunal.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 11:57 am

tags #Business #Companies #Cyrus Mistry #NCLAT #Supreme Court #Tata

