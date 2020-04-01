Tata-Mistry saga | Tata objects to SP Group pledging shares: Report

After reports emerged on March 31 that the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group was looking to pledge a part of its stake in Tata Sons to raise funds, the latter has now objected to the move,, The Economic Times reported.

SP Group heads, Pallonji Mistry and sons Shapoor and Cyrus Mistry, tapped Brookfield investors to facilitate its $2-2.5 billion stake pledge plan, as per the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A spokesperson for SP Group told ET that the move was a “periodic adjustment to portfolio to maximise value from assets”, adding: “SP Group has recorded their strongest performance to date in the last two years and has adequate liquidity to meet current obligations.”

However, an executive from Tata Sons said the move might be restricted as clauses in the entity’s Articles of Association (AoA) would disallow transfer of stake to non-shareholders. “The first right of refusal rests with Tata Sons and the SP Group will have to issue a notice to the Tata Sons board,” they added. The company did not respond to queries, as per the report.

Brookfield has reportedly begun evaluating the investment and tapped international and domestic banks for refinancing opportunities. Brookfield did not respond to queries, the report said.

However, most lenders have sought a response from Tata Sons—which is an illiquid stock—pushing for a ‘no objection’ before confirming their in-principle buy-in. The Tata Sons board is yet to take up the matter, sources told the paper.

The ‘first right of refusal’ stance has been dismissed by a top legal official at SP Group, who said the clause does not prevent pledging of shares—which is a mechanism of security, not sale. “If SP Group cannot meet obligations on pledged shares, nothing can stop them from selling shares which are held in Cyrus & Sterling Investments. Tata Sons can object to transfer of shares to undesirable entities which can only be a criminal or competitor," the official added.

A lawyer for Tata Sons has told ET that no one can sell privately held shares in the entity without approval. “Tata Sons will have to be offered the shares first which can be bought at a deemed fair price approved every year by the holding company,” the lawyer added.

The Mistrys hold 18.4 percent stake (pegged at $14-20 billion) in Tata Group parent Tata Sons via Sterling Investments and Cyrus Investments—making them the largest single shareholders on the board. Owner Tata Trusts, which is controlled by Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata holds 66 percent stake.

The Tata-Mistry feud has been on since Cyrus Mistry was dismissed as Chairman of Tata Group in 2016. He had taken the helm after Ratan Tata retired in 2012. The matter is with the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, SP Group held Sterling and Wilson Solar has repaid Rs 500 crore to Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd, its subsidiary Sterling and Wilson International FZE, and promoter Khurshed Daruvala on March 31, as per the revised schedule of repayment, Mint reported.

SP Group promised promoters it would repay outstanding loans of Rs 1,644 crore as the following: Rs 500 crore by March 31, another Rs 500 crore by June 30 and the balance by September 30.