Tata-Mistry feud may return as Shapoorji Pallonji plans Rs 6,600-crore debentures: Report

The feud between the two sides began in 2016 after Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Chairman of Tata Sons. (File image: Reuters)

The promoters of Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group are planning to raise Rs 6,600 crore by selling debentures to investors, according to a news report.

This will be secured against shares of Tata Sons, it said, citing filings with the Registrar of Companies by Sterling Investment Corporation, a Mistry family entity, on September 25.

According to the report, legal experts call the planned move “potentially controversial” as Tata Sons has objected to similar moves by the Mistrys in the past. The Mistry family owns an 18 percent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

The dispute between the Tatas and the Mistrys broke out in 2016 after Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Chairman of Tata Sons.

Also read | Political nod to Air India sell-off to Tata Sons likely this week

With the money raised by the proposed debenture sale to investors, the SP promoters intend to make advance payments of bank loans of group companies, said the report. They also want to use the money as the working capital for group firms that are engaged in the construction of high-value projects such as oil drilling infrastructure, it said.

The promoters of Sterling Investment, which owns a 9.185 percent stake in Tata Sons, plan to raise Rs 6,600 crore by pledging Tata Sons shares through group company Evangelos Ventures, the report said.

Also read | Why TCS shareholders should be happy if Tata Sons acquires Air India

Tata Sons shares held by Sterling Investment were pledged with Standard Chartered Bank against outstanding loans of Shapoorji Pallonji and Co Ltd worth Rs 2,800 crore, said the report. However, the loans have been prepaid and the shares have been released by the bank, it said, citing the documents.

The Supreme Court on March 26 ruled in favour of Tata Sons, allowing the conglomerate's appeals against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order to reinstate Cyrus Mistry as Chairman. Mistry had challenged his October 2016 removal.

The apex court, however, remained silent on pledging of the Tata Sons shares held by the Mistry family.