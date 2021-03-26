English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tata-Mistry Case: Ratan Tata grateful for Supreme Court judgment

The Supreme Court ruled in favour of Tata Sons, allowing the conglomerates' appeals against the NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as chairman.

Moneycontrol News
March 26, 2021 / 01:51 PM IST
Ratan Tata (Image: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook)

Ratan Tata (Image: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook)


Ratan Tata appreciates and is grateful for the Supreme Court judgment in favour of Tata Sons, which set aside the NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as chairman of the conglomerate.

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons tweeted "it is not an issue of winning or losing. After relentless attacks on my integrity and the ethical conduct of the group, judgement upholding all the appeals of Tata Sons is a validation of values and ethics that have always been the guiding principles of the group."

"It reinforces the fairness and justice displayed by our judiciary," he said.

Also read: Tata-Mistry Case | Supreme Court rules in favour of Tatas against Mistry, sets aside NCLAT order

The SC on March 26 ruled in favour of Tata Sons, allowing the conglomerates' appeals against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as chairman.

Close

Related stories

The apex court set aside the December 17, 2019 NCLAT order which allowed reinstatement of Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons and as a director on the board.

The SC also dismissed appeals filed by Mistry-family controlled Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns an 18.37 percent stake in the salt-to-steel conglomerate.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ratan Tata #Tata Sons
first published: Mar 26, 2021 01:51 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.