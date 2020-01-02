Tata-Mistry case | NCLAT adjourns RoC plea till January 3

In a fresh twist to the Ratan Tata-Cyrus Mistry saga and ahead of the Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) board meeting on January 9, the hearing of Registrar of Companies' plea seeking modifications in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) judgement has been adjourned till January 3.

NCLAT had in its judgement dated December 18 had reinstated Mistry as the executive chairman of Tata Sons. In that order, the appellate tribunal had also quashed the ‘illegal’ conversion of Tata Sons into a private company from a public firm.

The tribunal had termed the appointment of N Chandrasekaran, as ‘illegal’ following the October 2016 sacking of Mistry as Tata Sons' executive chairman and directed the RoC to reverse Tata Sons' status from a 'private company' to a 'public company'.

A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya asked the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to submit details of the definition of private and public companies under the rules of the Companies Act. It also sought clarification on the paid-up capital requirement for the same.

In related news, the counsel appearing for Tata Sons informed the appellate tribunal that the company has moved the Supreme Court against its order passed on December 18. However, the petition is yet to be listed, the counsel added.

In its urgent application, filed five days after the NCLAT's judgement, RoC sought to be impleaded as a party in the two petitions and deletion of the words ‘illegal’ and ‘with the help of the RoC’ used by the NCLAT in its 172-page-long judgement.

It asked the appellate tribunal "to carry out requisite amendments" in Para 186 and 187 (iv) of its judgement "to correctly reflect the conduct of the RoC Mumbai as not being illegal and being as per the provisions of the Companies Act".

Besides, it has also urged "to delete the aspersions made regarding any hurried help accorded by the RoC Mumbai to Tata Sons, except what was statutorily required" in para 181 of the order.

"The instant application is being filed for seeking impleadment of the applicant (RoC) in company appeal.., and for further seeking amendments in the judgement dated December 18, 2019, passed there in by this appellate tribunal due to factual and legal errors, which are apparent in the body of the aforementioned judgement," the petition said.

RoC said it has acted in a ‘bonafide manner’ in converting the status of Tata Sons as "there was no stay granted by this appellate tribunal on the operation of the judgement dated July 9, 2018 of Mumbai, NCLT, at the time when this intimation was filed by Tata Sons."