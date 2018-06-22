Tata MF launches 1,103-day close-ended equity scheme; offer to end July 6

Tata Mutual Fund on Friday launched a 1,103-day close-ended equity scheme, Tata Value Fund-Series 1.

The new fund offer will remain open until July 6, the fund house said in a statement.

The new scheme will focus on investing in stocks that trade at a discount to their intrinsic value.

In terms of asset allocation, the scheme will invest at least 80 percent of its assets in stocks, while the rest will be deployed in debt and money market instruments.

Direct and regularGrowth and dividendRs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafterNilS&P BSE 200 Index (Total Returns Index)Sonam Udasi