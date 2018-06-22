App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata MF launches 1,103-day close-ended equity scheme; offer to end July 6

The new scheme will focus on investing in stocks that trade at a discount to their intrinsic value

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Mutual Fund on Friday launched a 1,103-day close-ended equity scheme, Tata Value Fund-Series 1.

The new fund offer will remain open until July 6, the fund house said in a statement.

The new scheme will focus on investing in stocks that trade at a discount to their intrinsic value.

In terms of asset allocation,  the scheme will invest at least 80 percent of its assets in stocks, while the rest will be deployed in debt and money market instruments.

Other features:
* Plans: Direct and regular
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
* Exit Load: Nil
* Performance benchmark: S&P BSE 200 Index (Total Returns Index)* Fund manager: Sonam Udasi
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 02:30 pm

tags #Business #MF News #TataÃ‚Â mutual fund

