you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Metaliks profit rises 17.7% to Rs 64 cr in Jan-Mar

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 54.65 crore in the year-ago quarter, Tata Metaliks Ltd said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Tata Metaliks Ltd, a pig iron manufacturer and supplier, said Monday its net profit rose by 17.74 per cent to Rs 64.35 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 54.65 crore in the year-ago quarter, Tata Metaliks Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Its total income rose over 7 per cent to Rs 596.62 crore in the January-March quarter of 2018-19 compared to Rs 555.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said.

Total expenses were at Rs 539.78 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 489.44 crore in March quarter of 2017-18.

A subsidiary of domestic steel giant Tata Steel, Tata Metaliks, has a manufacturing plant at Kharagpur, West Bengal, where pig iron and ductile iron pipes are produced.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 08:40 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Results #Tata Metaliks Ltd

