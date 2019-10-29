App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Metaliks profit dips 51% to Rs 23 cr in July-Sep quarter

Total expenses were at Rs 494.10 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 485.23 in the year-ago quarter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Metaliks Ltd, a pig iron manufacturer and supplier, on October 29 reported a 50.78 percent decline in net profit to Rs 23.39 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 47.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Tata Metaliks Ltd said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its total income declined to Rs 517.06 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 548.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said.

A subsidiary of domestic steel giant Tata Steel, Tata Metaliks, has a manufacturing plant at Kharagpur, West Bengal, where pig iron and ductile iron pipes are produced.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 08:32 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #Tata Metaliks

