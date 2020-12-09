Tata may stop paying dues to AirAsia if airline does not invest in JV: Report

The Tata Group will likely stop payment of budget carrier AirAsia India's dues to the Malaysian parent company if the latter does not invest in the joint venture (JV) by December 31.

The Tata Group might also deduct the dues and set them off against equity shares in the JV if AirAsia Berhad is unable to provide funding by subscribing to a rights offer of at least Rs 300 crore, The Economic Times reported citing recently added clauses in the shareholder agreement.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Tata Sons holds a 51 percent stake in the JV, while AirAsia Berhad has a 49 percent stake.

Tata and AirAsia India declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times. AirAsia Berhad had not yet responded to queries.

AirAsia India owes money to its parent company since it collected for selling tickets on aircraft operated by other AirAsia group companies, the report said.

The Indian JV also uses services of AirAsia group companies for maintenance of its aircraft and for procuring consumables and in-flight magazines from AirAsia Berhad, the report added.