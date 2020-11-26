PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Industries' rejig in the works; Tata Cliq, ClassEdge may be moved to other group companies: Report

Tata Health app might reportedly be brought under Tata Digital.

The Tata Group is planning a reorganisation of the business portfolio of Tata Industries, which might involve the merger of some of the entities.

Health services (Tata Health app), e-commerce (Tata Cliq), ready-to-eat food (Tata Q) and digital classroom content (Tata ClassEdge) might be merged with sister companies in similar sectors, according to a report by The Times of India.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Tata Industries had not yet responded to a request for comment by The Times of India.

Tata Health might be brought to Tata Medical and Diagnostics, which recently launched the Feluda paper strip tests for COVID-19. The Tata Health app lets users book doctors appointments, laboratory tests and order medicines.

According to the report, Tata Cliq might be brought under Tata Digital, which manages the group's e-commerce initiatives. Tata Digital is in advanced discussions to purchase a majority stake in online grocer BigBasket.

The group's ready-to-eat food brand Tata Q will likely be brought under  Tata Consumer Products, the report added.

Tata ClassEdge is a good fit for Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) iON platform, the report added.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 11:27 am

tags #Business #Tata Group

