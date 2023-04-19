 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Housing net sales bookings rise 40% in FY23

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

In a statement, Tata Housing said it has achieved the highest-ever annual residential sales.

Tata Housing, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, on Wednesday said its net sales bookings grew by 40 per cent during the last fiscal year on a strong demand for residential properties in its projects.

The company did not disclose the sales bookings value for the 2022-23 fiscal.

"Owing to positive consumer sentiments and a strong business proposition,  Tata Housing witnessed an exponential demand from North, West, South & East markets…," the company said in a statement.