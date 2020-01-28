Tata Group to set up charging stations, battery plant in India EV push

Tata Group, a steel-to-autos conglomerate, is making its biggest push yet towards clean energy vehicles with plans to manufacture electric cars and batteries, set up charging stations and build a battery recycling plant, top company executives said on Tuesday.

More than half a dozen companies including Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals, Tata Power and Tata Croma, a chain of stores selling consumer electronics, are pooling in resources and expertise to build an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, the executives told reporters in Mumbai.