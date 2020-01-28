App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tata Group to set up charging stations, battery plant in India EV push

More than half a dozen companies including Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals, Tata Power and Tata Croma, a chain of stores selling consumer electronics, are pooling in resources and expertise to build an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, the executives told reporters in Mumbai.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Tata Group, a steel-to-autos conglomerate, is making its biggest push yet towards clean energy vehicles with plans to manufacture electric cars and batteries, set up charging stations and build a battery recycling plant, top company executives said on Tuesday.

More than half a dozen companies including Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals, Tata Power and Tata Croma, a chain of stores selling consumer electronics, are pooling in resources and expertise to build an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, the executives told reporters in Mumbai.

The plans were announced ahead of the launch of Tata Motors' electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV), Nexon EV.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 01:22 pm

