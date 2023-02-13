Tata Group to scale record highs in FY23, large capex plans in place: N Chandrasekaran

Tata Group is on course to scale record highs, with both listed and unlisted entities gaining above 20 percent in 2022-23. Both traditional and new businesses have lined up large capex plans, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in an interview with The Economic Times.

In all, the Tata Group has lined up an investment of $90 billion over the next five years across its existing and new businesses. The new businesses include EVs, batteries, renewables, 5G, precision electronics and possibly semiconductors.

“Tata Group companies are recording robust growth across the board and its overall annual growth is expected to be roughly 20 percent in 2022-23, which is significant for a group of our size,” he said. “The group has achieved its stated goals and each of the traditional businesses will fund its growth through internal accruals.”

The Tata Sons Chairman said that Tata Power and Tata Steel are investing upwards of $10 billion each, while Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover will invest $25 billion over five years. Tata Motors will be debt-free by March 2024 and JLR may need additional few quarters to do so, he said.

Chandrasekaran ruled out any stress in demand in the economy and said that all verticals of the group are witnessing strong growth. TACO (Tata AutoComp Systems) and Croma have seen phenomenal growth and Indian Hotels Co's (IHCL) last quarter profit has been the highest ever in its history, he said.

On the recent incidents related to passenger behaviours in Air India, the Tata Sons Chairman said that the response on the part of the airline was not up to the mark and the airline is taking necessary corrections in this regard. He also ruled out any job losses due to the integration of the groups' airlines under one umbrella. "We are expanding not shrinking. People may be replaced or resign but we are expanding and that means we are hiring," Chandrasekaran said. Speaking on the glitches experienced by consumers on Tata Digital's super app Tata Neu he said many of the issues have been addressed in the last six months and the app ratings have now improved to 4+ on iOS and Android. Discussing the group's electronic business in the country Chandrasekaran said that the group wants to have a lot more manufacturing capability here. "We are still evaluating the semiconductor business plans. It has to be well understood and precisely executed," he said. The Tata Steel board will also soon decide on its loss-making steel unit in the UK, he added.

Subhankar Paul