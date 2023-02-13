 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Tata Group to scale record highs in FY23, large capex plans in place: N Chandrasekaran

Subhankar Paul
Feb 13, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST

In all, the Tata Group has lined up an investment of $90 billion over the next five years across its existing and new businesses

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons

Tata Group is on course to scale record highs, with both listed and unlisted entities gaining above 20 percent in 2022-23. Both traditional and new businesses have lined up large capex plans, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in an interview with The Economic Times.

In all, the Tata Group has lined up an investment of $90 billion over the next five years across its existing and new businesses. The new businesses include EVs, batteries, renewables, 5G, precision electronics and possibly semiconductors.

“Tata Group companies are recording robust growth across the board and its overall annual growth is expected to be roughly 20 percent in 2022-23, which is significant for a group of our size,” he said. “The group has achieved its stated goals and each of the traditional businesses will fund its growth through internal accruals.”

The Tata Sons Chairman said that Tata Power and Tata Steel are investing upwards of $10 billion each, while Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover will invest $25 billion over five years. Tata Motors will be debt-free by March 2024 and JLR may need additional few quarters to do so, he said.