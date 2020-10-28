172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|tata-group-to-invest-rs-5000-crore-in-plant-that-will-manufacture-components-for-apple-report-6027221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Group to invest Rs 5,000 crore in plant that will manufacture components for Apple: Report

Apple's contract manufacturer Foxconn already assembles the iPhone 11 at a plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Moneycontrol News

The Tata Group will invest Rs 5,000 crore to create a facility that will manufacture components for iPhone-maker Apple.

Tata Electronics, a new entity, was allotted 500 acres by TIDCO (Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation) for the manufacturing plant at the industrial complex in Hosur, BusinessLine reported.

Tata Group’s investment in the facility might be hiked later, based on the level of sourcing, to as much as Rs 8,000 crore, the report said.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Neither the Tata Group nor the Tamil Nadu government confirmed the development as per the report.

Titan Engineering and Automation (TEAL), a unit of Titan, will provide the expertise for setting up the production facility, the report said.

According to the report, the Bhoomi Pujan of the facility was held on October 27.

The manufacturing plant will have 18,000 employees by October 2021, of which 90 percent will be women, the report added.

Apple's contract manufacturer Foxconn already assembles the iPhone 11 at a plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

The report stated that there was competition between states for the facility, with Tamil Nadu beating Karnataka to bag the project.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Apple #Business #India #Tata Group

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.