Tata Group seeks CCI approval to merge Vistara with Air India

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST

Tata Group has sought fair-trade regulator Competition Commission of India's (CCI) approval on the deal to merge its full-service carriers Vistara and Air India.

Tata SIA Airlines Ltd (TSAL) is a joint venture between Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL) and Singapore Airlines (SIA), with Tata Sons and SIA having 51 per cent and 49 per cent stake, respectively. TSAL operates under the brand name Vistara.

"The proposed combination relates to the merger of TSAL (Vistara) into Air India Ltd (AIL), with Air India being the surviving entity and the acquisition of shares in the merged entity by SIA and TSPL.

"Acquisition of additional shares in the merged entity by SIA pursuant to a preferential allotment," a notice filed with CCI said.