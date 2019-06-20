App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata group not keen on bidding for Air India, cites legacy issues: Report

The Tata group wants to grow and invest in their existing joint ventures with foreign airlines – Vistara and AirAsia India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Tata group is unlikely to bid for Air India as legacy issues could create problems in the acquisition later, Business Standard reported.

The group will instead focus on their existing joint ventures with foreign airlines – Vistara and AirAsia India, the report said.

The government’s attempt in 2018 to divest its stake in the national carrier failed to attract any buyers.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

Tata Sons has already cleared capital allocation for Vistara and AirAsia India to help expansion of fleet size, a source told Business Standard.

Vistara has 22 A320 aircraft while AirAsia India has 21 planes.

“With both airlines doing well, the group doesn’t need a third,” the source added.

Air India’s high debt, over Rs 50,000 crore, was a concern for Tata group during the first bidding round.

Vistara and AirAsia India have a combined market share of around 11 percent while Air India has a market share of 13.5 percent.

The Tata group had also considered bidding for cash-strapped Jet Airways but did not go ahead with the plans due to legacy issues and the need for a forensic audit.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #Air India #Tata Group

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.