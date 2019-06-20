Tata group not keen on bidding for Air India, cites legacy issues: Report

The Tata group is unlikely to bid for Air India as legacy issues could create problems in the acquisition later, Business Standard reported.

The group will instead focus on their existing joint ventures with foreign airlines – Vistara and AirAsia India, the report said.

The government’s attempt in 2018 to divest its stake in the national carrier failed to attract any buyers.

Tata Sons has already cleared capital allocation for Vistara and AirAsia India to help expansion of fleet size, a source told Business Standard.

Vistara has 22 A320 aircraft while AirAsia India has 21 planes.

“With both airlines doing well, the group doesn’t need a third,” the source added.

Air India’s high debt, over Rs 50,000 crore, was a concern for Tata group during the first bidding round.

Vistara and AirAsia India have a combined market share of around 11 percent while Air India has a market share of 13.5 percent.