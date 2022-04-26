Tata Group in talks with govt, airport operators to extend lease for staff colonies: Sources

File image of an Air India aircraft on the runway

The new owners of Air India, the Tata Group, are in talks with both the government and operators of Mumbai airport to renegotiate the leasing agreements for the land on which Air India’s residential colonies are built in Mumbai and Delhi, a source close to the development told Moneycontrol.

“The Tata Group is looking to temporarily renegotiate land leasing contract for its residential colonies in Mumbai and Delhi. They are expected to extend the deadline to vacate the residential colonies by around three months,” a senior government official aware of the discussions said.

He added that the conglomerate is likely to help employees of Air India find alternate accommodation in the three-month period in order to facilitate smooth operations of the airline.

Another source added that the government is working with the Tata Group to renegotiate contracts for both residential properties in Mumbai and Delhi, and a decision on the same is expected by the end of next month.

“Discussions are also ongoing with the employees' unions of Air India to ensure timely handover of the residential properties of Air India,” the second source said.

Last week, Mumbai airport’s operator, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), asked Air India to give up airport land that is not required for ‘core airline function’.

As a response to the notice by MIAL, Air India employees in Mumbai said they will approach the Bombay High Court to protest against possible eviction from staff quarters in Mumbai.

"We have consulted our lawyers. After the close of conciliation proceedings, we will move the Bombay High Court. We feel we will get relief from the court," said George Abraham, general secretary of Aviation Industry Employees Guild.

In October 2021, prior to the completion of Air India’s privatisation process, the airline had sought an undertaking from 1,600 employees residing in the quarters located in the Kalina area of Mumbai and Vasant Vihar area of Delhi that they will vacate the premises within six months of privatisation of Air India.

The Air Corporation Employees Union, Aviation Industry Employees Guild and All India Service Engineers Association had gone on strike in November last year protesting against the same. The issue is now pending before the labour commissioner's office, which had initiated a conciliation process.

Air India’s residential colonies in Mumbai were handed over to MIAL after the privatisation of the Mumbai airport in 2005. Similarly, as part of its deal to sell Air India to the Tata Group, the central government had retained non-core assets of Air India, such as the Vasant Vihar Housing colony of Air India, Air India Building at Nariman Point in Mumbai, and Air India Building in New Delhi.

The government had last year announced that it will look to monetise the four subsidiaries and the non-core assets of Air India after the privatisation of Air India was complete. The airline privatisation was completed in January end, thereby giving employees of Air India till the end of July to vacate their residential quarters.

The Adani Group-operated MIAL said that the area in question includes around 750,000 square metres of airport land in the Kalina and Sahar areas of Mumbai.

The notice served to the airline by MIAL on March 11 asks Air India to review its land use and negotiate licence agreements on an arms’ length basis with its former ground handling and engineering subsidiaries and surrender the remaining land and space to MIAL.

Air India was given 45 days from receiving this letter to take a decision.

Employees of Air India have demanded that they should be allowed to live in the residential quarters of the airline till their retirement.

The government had also ensured that Tata Sons will have to retain all employees of the airline for one year as part of the share purchase agreement signed for the sale of Air India.

The Tata Group will have the option to offer employees of Air India a voluntary retirement scheme if they look to retrench employees after one year.





