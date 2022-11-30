Tata Group in talks to acquire Apple vendor Wistron's facility in Karnataka: Report

The Tata Group is in talks with Taipei's Wistron Corp - one of the three top vendors for Apple in India - to buy its sole manufacturing facility in Karnataka for Rs 4,000-5,000 crore, the Economic Times reported on November 30.

The transaction will help Tata ramp up the manufacturing capabilities of group company Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) in precision engineering.

TEPL is already a components vendor for Apple's iPhones and plans to also deal with other large manufacturers from Korea and Japan as part of a 'larger electronics ecosystem'.

The Tata Group declined to comment on the queries sent by ET and emails sent to Wistron did not generate a response.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

According to the report, the Tata group has also been planning of establishing an electronics manufacturing joint venture with Wistron, Bloomberg reported early September.

"Tatas will run the show, but Wistron may keep a small share to leverage on the global vendor ecosystem of Apple," sources told the Economic Times.

TEPL, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, was set up to lead the group's ambitions to become a scaled mobile phone and component contract manufacturer, after group chairman N Chandrasekaran sought to leverage the geopolitical backlash against China and woo smartphone companies like Apple to alternative production sites in India.

Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron are the three leading vendors for Apple in India. Apple currently produces the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 (basic) models in India. All the Pro models sold in the country are imported.