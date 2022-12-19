Tata Group in final discussions to buy majority stake in UTI AMC

The Tata Group is in final negotiations to buy a majority stake in India's eighth-biggest mutual fund, UTI Asset Management Co (AMC), from four state-owned financial entities, The Economic Times has reported.

Punjab National Bank (PNB), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BOB) together own a 45.16 percent stake in UTI AMC. A final agreement on the deal valuation is being sought, the report quoted sources as saying.

Officials familiar with the matter said that internal approvals had been received, and T Rowe Price Group, the other significant shareholder in the AMC with a holding of around 23 percent, had given Tata its in-principle permission, the report said.

The combined company, if the merger is approved and Tata AMC and UTI AMC are united, would rank as India's fourth-largest asset management, the report said.