    Tata Group in final discussions to buy majority stake in UTI AMC

    Punjab National Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda (BOB) together own a 45.16% stake in UTI AMC

    Moneycontrol News
    December 19, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

    The Tata Group is in final negotiations to buy a majority stake in India's eighth-biggest mutual fund, UTI Asset Management Co (AMC), from four state-owned financial entities, The Economic Times has reported.

    Punjab National Bank (PNB), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BOB) together own a 45.16 percent stake in UTI AMC. A final agreement on the deal valuation is being sought, the report quoted sources as saying.

    Officials familiar with the matter said that internal approvals had been received, and T Rowe Price Group, the other significant shareholder in the AMC with a holding of around 23 percent, had given Tata its in-principle permission, the report said.

    The combined company, if the merger is approved and Tata AMC and UTI AMC are united, would rank as India's fourth-largest asset management, the report said.
