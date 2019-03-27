App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tata Group, GIC, SSG Capital Management to invest Rs 8,000 cr in GMR's airports biz

Following the transaction, GMR Infrastructure and its subsidiaries will hold around 54 percent stake in GMR Airport, while employee welfare trust will hold about 2 percent, Tata Group around 20 percent, GIC about 15 percent and SSG around 10 percent.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
GMR Infrastructure on Wednesday said Tata Group along with an affiliate of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and SSG Capital Management will invest Rs 8,000 crore in the company's airports business.

Following the transaction, GMR Infrastructure and its subsidiaries will hold around 54 percent stake in GMR Airport, while employee welfare trust will hold about 2 percent, Tata Group around 20 percent, GIC about 15 percent and SSG around 10 percent.

As part of this transaction, GMR Infrastructure also intends to provide exit to existing private equity investors who hold 5.8 percent equity stake in GMR Airport Ltd.

GMR Infrastructure has signed a binding term sheet with the investors (Tata Group, GIC and SSG Capital Management) pursuant to which the investors have agreed to invest Rs 8,000 crore in GMR Airports Ltd, GMR Infra said in a regulatory filing.

The investment amount of Rs 8,000 crore will consist of Rs 1,000 crore equity infusion in GMR Airports and Rs 7,000 crore towards purchase of GMR Airports Ltd's equity shares from GMR Infrastructure and its subsidiaries.

The proposed investment is subject to definitive documentation, customary regulatory approvals, lender consents and other approvals, the company added.

Following the investment, GMR Infrastructure proposes to demerge its energy, highways, urban infrastructure and transportation businesses, leading to separation of its airport business, subject to customary consents, regulatory and corporate approvals.

Shares of GMR Infra were trading 1.54 percent higher at Rs 19.75 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #GMR Airports #GMR Infrastructure

