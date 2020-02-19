App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Group firm Nelco, Panasonic Avionics come together for in-flight broadband service in India

The launch of this service will enable passengers to access broadband service during their flight in Indian airspace.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Tata group firm Nelco and Panasonic Avionics Corporation on Wednesday announced forging a partnership for offering in-flight broadband service in Indian skies, starting with Vistara airlines. Vistara is a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.

The launch of this service will enable passengers to access broadband service during their flight in Indian airspace.

"We are delighted that Nelco is spearheading in providing the long awaited Aero in-flight connectivity services in the country. Vistara is the first airline to sign up for this service," Nelco MD and CEO P J Nath said while launching the service.

Close
He further said that the company has partnered with subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics Corporation in this regard.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #NELCO #Panasonic Avionics #Tata Group

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.