you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 07:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Group firm gets Maharashtra nod for 5-star centre in Sindhudurg

The facility, first of its kind in the district known for its picturesque beaches, will come up in Shitole Velghar village in Vengurla.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
The Maharashtra cabinet approved a proposal to allot 54.40 hectares of land in coastal Sindhudurg district ona 90-year lease to the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), a subsidiary of Tata Group, to set up a five- star tourism centre.

The land has been acquired by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).

"Tourism is the main service sector to boost the state's economic development and hence the government has decided to set up a five-star tourism centre in Sindhudurg district," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

In another decision, the state government will stand guarantee to loans taken by state-run power companies.

The government will stand as the guarantor for MoUs that might be signed by state-run utilities like Mahagenco, Mahatransco, MSEB, Mahavitaran Company with NTPC, PFC or nationalised banks in future to raise funds.

The government will give the guarantee to a minimum of Rs 20,000 crore, the statement said.

It further said since industrial and commercial establishments have been shut in the state due to COVID-19 crisis, residential demand for power has gone up.

"Residential use of power has increased while industrial demand has reduced. The average daily demand has reduced from 23000 mw to 16000 mw, but the demand from agricultureand residential has risen," it stated.

The government said operations of industry might take a year to normalise once the lockdown is lifted.

The government has also decided to waive charges against the guarantee given.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to rename the Environment ministry as the department of Environment and Climate Change.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:20 am

tags #Business #Companies #Indian Hotels Company #Maharashtra #Sindhudurg #Tata Group

