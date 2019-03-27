App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Global Beverages reappoints Ajoy Kumar Misra as MD

Misra has been with the Tata Group for more than 38 years, including senior management positions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tata Global Beverages on Wednesday said its board has reappointed Ajoy Kumar Misra as its Managing Director and CEO for a period of one year. "...the board of directors has, at its meeting held on March 27, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders, reappointed Mr Ajoy Kumar Misra, whose term as MD would end on March 31, 2019, as the MD and CEO of the company for a period of one year with effect from April 1, 2019 up to March 31, 2020," a BSE filing said.

It added that the board accepted Misra's request to retire post the period of reappointment.

Misra has been with the Tata Group for more than 38 years, including senior management positions.

He was appointed as Executive Director and Deputy CEO of Tata Global Beverages and subsequently, elevated as the MD and CEO of the company with effect from April 2014.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 09:48 pm

tags #Ajoy Kumar Misra #Business #Tata Global Beverages

