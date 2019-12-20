App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata eyeing 49% stake in Walmart’s India wholesale business: Report

If it comes through, it will help Tata Group fast-track its retail expansion plan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Walmart Logo
Walmart Logo

Tata Group is looking to pick a 49 percent stake in Walmart India’s cash-and-carry ‘Best Price Modern Wholesale’ business, a move that will fast-track the business house’s retail expansion plans, The Times of India reports.

The agreement was to be announced by Walmart International president and CEO Judith McKenna who was in Delhi early December, but the deal could not be finalised, a source told ToI.

The recent decision of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to reinstate Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons Chairman could add to the delay, the source added.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

This news follows speculation since early 2019 of Tata mulling a joint venture (JV) with the US retail giant.

The deal will bring funds for Walmart India and enable Tata’s entry into India’s domestic cash-and-carry business, another source said.

Walmart India and Tata Group did not respond to queries.

If it comes through, this would be Walmart’s second union with an Indian company in the cash-and-carry segment. It had a JV with Bharti Enterprises in 2007, which fell through in 2013.

The retailer operates 28 ‘Best Price’ stores in India and owns a majority stake in Flipkart Group (Flipkart, Myntra). This will be Tata's first foray into the segment.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 11:03 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #Kirana #Tata #Walmart

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.