Tata Elxsi stock doubles investors money in a year; company set to transform transportation, media, telecom, healthcare verticals

Mid Cap company Tata Elxsi, a blue chip stock, has more than doubled investors’ money in the last one year according to a report by News18.

The share price of the company increased by 5.70% on the National Stock Exchange in the last five days. The price of the company's shares has been increasing on the NSE, in the past month, the price of the share surged by 18.03%.

Equipped with new-age technology, design and tech service provider Tata Elxsi is helping customers reimagine products and services in the three key verticals of transportation, media and telecom and healthcare, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer Nitin Pai told PTI.

Pai, who is also Tata Elxsi’s chief strategy officer, told the news agency that The result is product engineering services to help customers transform their products, and our own platforms such as AUTONOMAI for driverless cars, TETHER for connected cars and TE Play for OTT services.

According to Moneycontrol's report the company had standalone Net Sales of Rs 725.89 crore in June 2022 up 30.01% from Rs. 558.32 crore in June 2021. The company's Quarterly Net Profit stood at Rs. 184.72 crore in June 2022 up 62.93% from Rs. 113.38 crore in June 2021. The company's EBITDA stood at Rs. 248.47 crore in June 2022 up 48.35% from Rs. 167.49 crore in June 2021.

In its FY22 annual report, the company said that its automotive engineering business is well poised to address the emerging opportunities from the ecosystem transformation in the sector, allowing Tata Elxsi to actively engage with its customers to drive projects around Autonomous Driving (AD), ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), electrification projects and digitalisation.