Tata Digital working on online marketplace for beauty products: Report

Tata Digital is working on a new e-commerce platform that will sell beauty and cosmetics products, according to an Economic Times report.

The new online marketplace will be separate from the group's existing e-commerce stores such as Tata CLiQ, which sells apparel and electronics, and Westside, per the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The salt-to-steel conglomerate's new app will compete with existing etailers in the beauty and cosmetics space, such as Nykaa, Purplle and MyGlamm.

A Tata Digital spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times.

"Tata Digital is diversifying rapidly to capture fast-moving consumer-facing segments within the digital ecosystem. The group sees the upcoming venture as a strategic high-growth platform," a source told the publication.

Nykaa has begun working on an initial public offering (IPO), which might value the company at as much as $8 billion. The company has filed the draft papers for the public offering with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).